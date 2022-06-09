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Mount Rainier's Shadow Proves the Globe?
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1693 views • June 09, 2022
There are several photographs of Washington's Mount Rainier at sunrise and sunset showing what appears to be clouds lit from underneath casting the mountain's shadow upwards. Globe believers often cite these photographs as proof that the Sun must be physically beneath the cloud cover to cause this effect, and that therefore the Earth is confirmed globular because in the flat Earth model the Sun never physically drops beneath the horizon. At first glance this may seem a reasonable assumption, but further investigation into the phenomenon reveals otherwise...
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Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay/videos
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