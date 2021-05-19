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Marwa Osman on Israel's genocide of Gaza, and the new precedent of united regional Resistance (MIRRORED)
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156 views • May 19, 2021
Marwa Osman on Israel's genocide of Gaza, and the new precedent of united regional Resistance (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/vMHJdtJaR1E
A very informative discussion with Beirut-based journalist and political analyst Marwa Osman, on the litany of Israeli crimes against Palestinians in Gaza during Israel's horrifying bombardment of the besieged and densely inhabited Gaza Strip.
Note: as of May 19: Ministry of Health in Gaza: 219 Palestinians massacred, including 63 children, 36 women and injuring 1530
https://twitter.com/wafa_Gaza/status/1394951523784867841
Marwa also speaks of the unity not only among Palestinian resistance groups, but also Resistance movements throughout the region.
"Myself as a Shia Muslim, I believe that when there are people who are oppressed, it's not only my duty, but if I don't help that people, then I'm complicit.
This ideology has surpassed the Shi'ism ideology and has passed to a pan-Arabism ideology, the same ideology Gamal Abdel Nasser used to reiterate and emphasize when he was president of Egypt. That pan-Arabism is now being mirrored at the different factions, the different resistance, the allied forces of the resistance across west Asia, from Sana'a to Maghreb, up to Baghdad to Mosul, to the border between Iraq and Syria, to Damascus, Aleppo, to Daraa, down to Quneitra, down to south Lebanon, not forgetting the Islamic republic of Iran. This is very important, and historic. What we are seeing is the same people that the Imperial powers, starting from WW2 to today, tried to dismantle, disintegrate, and break apart, they are coming all together to stand in the face of this cancer that was prepared for us in the late 1800s...."
Imperative listening!
Follow Marwa at:
https://twitter.com/Marwa__Osman
https://twitter.com/MidEaStream
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3ERkEJbeCN8me2T13FSYvQ
RELATED LINKS:
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/1394192685251112960
https://twitter.com/Marwa__Osman/status/1394151493121490945
https://twitter.com/Marwa__Osman/status/1393439561838206976
https://twitter.com/Marwa__Osman/status/1393318282946617359
https://twitter.com/Marwa__Osman/status/1393434473560170499
https://www.pchrgaza.org/en/testimony-1-carnage-at-al-fakhoura-school-jabalia/
https://alray.ps/en/index.php?act=post&;id=2896#.YKV1rfzPyUk
https://twitter.com/PalRes1948/status/1392265257238810628
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/523875-israel-gaza-air-strikes-war-crimes/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/05/israeli-army-kills-palestinian-medic-with-dart-bomb/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/12/israeli-sniper-targets-uniformed-medics-what-i-witnessed-in-gaza/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2010/01/21/rescuers-targeted-one-year-on/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/17/burning-al-quds-one-of-gazas-remaining-functional-hospitals-destroyed-in-israels-war-on-gaza/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/20/the-white-phosphorous-bombed-and-machine-gunned-wafa-rehabilitation-hospital/
My list of *some* of Israel's many war crimes in the 2009 massacre of Gaza
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2017/12/27/nine-years-ago-the-day-that-the-israeli-bombardment-of-gaza-began/
https://twitter.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1393989295933898752
Israeli violence against Palestinians will never end as a result of UN & US hypocrisy
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/423204-israel-violence-palestine-gaza/
Israel a criminal offender at large, UN listing or not
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/265267-israel-palestine-crimes-children/
UN predictions fall short: Gaza uninhabitable today
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/216507-israel-palestinians-gaza-massacre-uninhabitable/
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/vMHJdtJaR1E
A very informative discussion with Beirut-based journalist and political analyst Marwa Osman, on the litany of Israeli crimes against Palestinians in Gaza during Israel's horrifying bombardment of the besieged and densely inhabited Gaza Strip.
Note: as of May 19: Ministry of Health in Gaza: 219 Palestinians massacred, including 63 children, 36 women and injuring 1530
https://twitter.com/wafa_Gaza/status/1394951523784867841
Marwa also speaks of the unity not only among Palestinian resistance groups, but also Resistance movements throughout the region.
"Myself as a Shia Muslim, I believe that when there are people who are oppressed, it's not only my duty, but if I don't help that people, then I'm complicit.
This ideology has surpassed the Shi'ism ideology and has passed to a pan-Arabism ideology, the same ideology Gamal Abdel Nasser used to reiterate and emphasize when he was president of Egypt. That pan-Arabism is now being mirrored at the different factions, the different resistance, the allied forces of the resistance across west Asia, from Sana'a to Maghreb, up to Baghdad to Mosul, to the border between Iraq and Syria, to Damascus, Aleppo, to Daraa, down to Quneitra, down to south Lebanon, not forgetting the Islamic republic of Iran. This is very important, and historic. What we are seeing is the same people that the Imperial powers, starting from WW2 to today, tried to dismantle, disintegrate, and break apart, they are coming all together to stand in the face of this cancer that was prepared for us in the late 1800s...."
Imperative listening!
Follow Marwa at:
https://twitter.com/Marwa__Osman
https://twitter.com/MidEaStream
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3ERkEJbeCN8me2T13FSYvQ
RELATED LINKS:
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/1394192685251112960
https://twitter.com/Marwa__Osman/status/1394151493121490945
https://twitter.com/Marwa__Osman/status/1393439561838206976
https://twitter.com/Marwa__Osman/status/1393318282946617359
https://twitter.com/Marwa__Osman/status/1393434473560170499
https://www.pchrgaza.org/en/testimony-1-carnage-at-al-fakhoura-school-jabalia/
https://alray.ps/en/index.php?act=post&;id=2896#.YKV1rfzPyUk
https://twitter.com/PalRes1948/status/1392265257238810628
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/523875-israel-gaza-air-strikes-war-crimes/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/05/israeli-army-kills-palestinian-medic-with-dart-bomb/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/12/israeli-sniper-targets-uniformed-medics-what-i-witnessed-in-gaza/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2010/01/21/rescuers-targeted-one-year-on/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/17/burning-al-quds-one-of-gazas-remaining-functional-hospitals-destroyed-in-israels-war-on-gaza/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/20/the-white-phosphorous-bombed-and-machine-gunned-wafa-rehabilitation-hospital/
My list of *some* of Israel's many war crimes in the 2009 massacre of Gaza
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2017/12/27/nine-years-ago-the-day-that-the-israeli-bombardment-of-gaza-began/
https://twitter.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1393989295933898752
Israeli violence against Palestinians will never end as a result of UN & US hypocrisy
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/423204-israel-violence-palestine-gaza/
Israel a criminal offender at large, UN listing or not
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/265267-israel-palestine-crimes-children/
UN predictions fall short: Gaza uninhabitable today
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/216507-israel-palestinians-gaza-massacre-uninhabitable/
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