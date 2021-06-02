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Corstet: The Future Of Energy #1 - Attack On Hydrocarbon Fuels Intensifies
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50 views • June 02, 2021
In today's 5 minute overview of the 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi begins a new series on the future of the energy industry and its effects on both individuals and nations.
Oil is both a blessing and a curse. Getting from point A to point B by ground is still best accomplished by using a fuel burning vehicle, Yet, some people suffer adverse health effects by exposure to fumes, while at the same time, petroleum is critical to create the chemicals needed to create medical products. It's just one of those cost/benefit issues.
So, the promised "Green New Deal" is boring ahead like an inebriated raptor, hungrily eying any resistance as a next meal. Go all in, or be consumed by the green beast.
Just how realistic are the basic tenets of the progressive agenda's favorite canard?
How long will it be until we have a nation-wide fleet of zero emission solar semis?
This deep dive into the various facets of the energy topic gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&;kind=video
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Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-926169183
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: http://tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
Oil is both a blessing and a curse. Getting from point A to point B by ground is still best accomplished by using a fuel burning vehicle, Yet, some people suffer adverse health effects by exposure to fumes, while at the same time, petroleum is critical to create the chemicals needed to create medical products. It's just one of those cost/benefit issues.
So, the promised "Green New Deal" is boring ahead like an inebriated raptor, hungrily eying any resistance as a next meal. Go all in, or be consumed by the green beast.
Just how realistic are the basic tenets of the progressive agenda's favorite canard?
How long will it be until we have a nation-wide fleet of zero emission solar semis?
This deep dive into the various facets of the energy topic gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&;kind=video
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e008b6cacff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-926169183
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: http://tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
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