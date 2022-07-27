House Intelligence Committee Member Jason Crow Warns That Your DNA Can Be Used For A Bioweapon!

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A House Intelligence Committee member Jason Crow has warned Americans to refrain from excessively sharing their DNA due to the possibility that their genetic information could be used for bioweapons targeting specific groups.
Jason Crow recently warned at the Aspen Security Forum that Google’s YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki founded the company 23 and me is a trap! It’s likely that what they are sharing with you may not even be the correct results.
As Natural News reported, “Foreign powers can collect, store and exploit biometric information from COVID tests,” reads a statement issued by Bill Evanina, Director of the United States National Counterintelligence and Security Center.