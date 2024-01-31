If You're a Fool and wind up in Hell, BEWARE

Lazarus could smell the food cooking; This rich dude never said to his servant not one single time “We have a lot left over fix Lazarus a plate and take it to him?

First, He knew who he was and where he was, Second, He recognized those He saw off in the distance, Third, he asked for mercy and discovered there was none?

The fate of both men were sealed, it's a done deal. Paradise emptied at the cross

Total recall He remembers every detail of his earthly life. Concern; too late?

One did rise from the dead Jesus Christ; This Rich man will wish for all of eternity that he had one more breath to whisper four more words “Jesus please forgive me”

