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PRIMAL FEAR - BULLETS AND TEARS
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4 views • January 06, 2021
A SONG I LIKE VERY MUCH IN A SPECIAL VIDEO I MADE FOR IT!!!SPECIALLY DEDICATED TO ME!!!!!!!First uploaded in the 3d of september 2016 in you tube! Thunder roars, lightning strikes YOU WILL GET YOUR BULLETS AND TEARS!!!! THUNDER ROARS AND I'M ON MY WAY TO YOU!!!!!
LYRICS:I was down, I was up
Broken and unbound What went up came down And hit me hard to the ground When all the dreams are said and done And all the hope is gone I woke up from these endless dreams And justice will be done Hey, look out! There's nothing in-between us Stop right now Come on and fly away Thunder roars, lightning strikes You will get your bullets and tears Thunder roars and I'm on my way to you I was down, I was up Alone and beaten to the ground What went up, came down From the flames and ashes Hey, look out! There's nothing in-between us Stop right now Come on and fly away Thunder roars, lightning strikes You will get your bullets and tears Thunder roars and I'm on my way to you Thunder roars, lightning strikes You will get your bullets and tears Thunder roars and I'm on my way to you................................
LYRICS:I was down, I was up
Broken and unbound What went up came down And hit me hard to the ground When all the dreams are said and done And all the hope is gone I woke up from these endless dreams And justice will be done Hey, look out! There's nothing in-between us Stop right now Come on and fly away Thunder roars, lightning strikes You will get your bullets and tears Thunder roars and I'm on my way to you I was down, I was up Alone and beaten to the ground What went up, came down From the flames and ashes Hey, look out! There's nothing in-between us Stop right now Come on and fly away Thunder roars, lightning strikes You will get your bullets and tears Thunder roars and I'm on my way to you Thunder roars, lightning strikes You will get your bullets and tears Thunder roars and I'm on my way to you................................
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