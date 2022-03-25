© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Keep Deleting This Off Of YouTube - Seems Like It Will Be Hell On Earth With Their Plans For Humanity
Follow
1
Share
Report
158 views • March 25, 2022
MIRRORED from : A Call For An Uprising on YT (or maybe not any more).
One of the things that sticks out that this guy says is "These things we are building are not going to be people". He talks about "these things we are summoning into the world"... Sounds like it will be hell on earth.
One of the things that sticks out that this guy says is "These things we are building are not going to be people". He talks about "these things we are summoning into the world"... Sounds like it will be hell on earth.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.