Ukrainian Border Guards Found a Young Man Hiding Under the Car Seat who was Attempting to Escape to Romania - Desperately Paid $9000 for a Ride
Published 17 hours ago

Ukrainian border guards found a young man hiding under the car seat who was attempting to escape to Romania.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated that the young man confessed to paying $9000 for this.

🐻 Spent $9000 and now his only hope is that Russians capture him alive. Very sad.

Adding:

“Your card has been blocked for failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office.”

In Ukraine, banks allegedly have begun to block bank cards for draft dodgers.

