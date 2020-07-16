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Babylon's Fall (Rap).
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30 views • July 16, 2020
In 2019, A group of Christians fled the U.S due to dreams about it's fall. For a long time they preached about the destruction of America in Bible Prophecy. After fleeing the U.S they wrote this rap song exposing religious hypocrisy in the U.S. Now not long after they left America got hit by Covid19 and Riots. The aim of this video is to get you to seek a stronger relationship with God.
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