Pro-Abortion Terror Part of Bigger War on America: KS Political Leader

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The escalating wave of pro-abortion terrorism plaguing America is part of a broader assault on the United States being waged by subversive movements that seek to overthrow everything America was built on, warned former Kansas House Speaker Pro Tem Peggy Mast in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Mast, who served in multiple leadership roles in the Kansas legislature, specifically called out Islamist Jihad and the Socialist movement for their efforts to subvert the nation. Americans must resist if they hope to preserve their God-given rights and rule of law, she added.