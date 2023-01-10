1.10.23 The HOUSE making WAVES, ends IRS funding, INVESTIGATIONS to START, BIDEN exposed! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
January 10, 2023
Republicans are actually getting things done… really? We will see what that is, we will be mourning for Diamond of Diamond and Silk, Brazil is still on the watch for all, Twitter Files released on COVID censorship, and Biden’s illegal activity with classified material…hmmmm… here we go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v24qx7w-1.10.23-the-house-making-waves-ends-irs-funding-investigations-to-start-bid.html
