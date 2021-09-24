© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EntertheStars: Sinking Liberty on a Smallpox Paper Boat - Cabrini is Pennywise 'IT' [23.09.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • September 24, 2021
'We found the demon behind the spamdemic. Stephen King's Pennywise was based off a children's story called "Three Billy Goats Gruff". Cabrini means GOATS. Cabrini made paper boats, like Georgie floated to Pennywise in the sewer. Cabrini had smallpox, which looks like 99 red balloons on the skin. Pennywise floated on red balloons.'
Links from show - do you own research:
https://i.etsystatic.com/24708756/r/il/4068f4/2576574383/il_570xN.2576574383_dj3f.jpg
https://s.abcnews.com/images/US/WireAP_af2dad9d5eca406d80b9fe676ea170c7_16x9_1600.jpg
https://screenrant.com/it-stephen-king-book-inspiration-three-billy-goats-gruff/
https://www.thesocialhistorian.com/smallpox/#:~:text=1871%2D1872%20%E2%80%93%20last%20great%20outbreak,hit%20primarily%20adolescents%20and%20adults.
https://961thebreeze.com/two-famous-actors-will-be-in-buffalo-filming-a-major-movie/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14351082/
https://www.wbfo.org/arts-culture/2021-06-15/film-about-life-of-mother-cabrini-to-be-shot-in-buffalo-hundreds-of-extras-sought
https://docplayer.net/130316293-School-name-mother-cabrini-catholic-school-principal-susan-del-giudice-superintendent-colleen-tovey-shackleton-trustee-ann-andrachuk-school.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apollo
5,570 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/l1px3Euq6vY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Links from show - do you own research:
https://i.etsystatic.com/24708756/r/il/4068f4/2576574383/il_570xN.2576574383_dj3f.jpg
https://s.abcnews.com/images/US/WireAP_af2dad9d5eca406d80b9fe676ea170c7_16x9_1600.jpg
https://screenrant.com/it-stephen-king-book-inspiration-three-billy-goats-gruff/
https://www.thesocialhistorian.com/smallpox/#:~:text=1871%2D1872%20%E2%80%93%20last%20great%20outbreak,hit%20primarily%20adolescents%20and%20adults.
https://961thebreeze.com/two-famous-actors-will-be-in-buffalo-filming-a-major-movie/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14351082/
https://www.wbfo.org/arts-culture/2021-06-15/film-about-life-of-mother-cabrini-to-be-shot-in-buffalo-hundreds-of-extras-sought
https://docplayer.net/130316293-School-name-mother-cabrini-catholic-school-principal-susan-del-giudice-superintendent-colleen-tovey-shackleton-trustee-ann-andrachuk-school.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apollo
5,570 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/l1px3Euq6vY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.