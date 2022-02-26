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The Creepy Purposes of Schooling - It's Group Think
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21 views • February 26, 2022
The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions
There is nothing benevolent about education.
The curriculum suppresses creativity.
It's not the form of government that's the problem, it's the corruption within.
Oddly enough the timing of these principles is right after the Federal Reserve is put in place.
The U.S.A. did not have a dog in the fight when WWI broke out. There was no threat to our freedoms. Our freedoms are only threatened by big government. Travel passports were not required until WWII.
The people most impacted by mandates are the very people who were pursuing the American Dream, without subsidy.
Private-Public partnerships from the WEF have destroyed millions of American Dreams.
There is nothing benevolent about education.
The curriculum suppresses creativity.
It's not the form of government that's the problem, it's the corruption within.
Oddly enough the timing of these principles is right after the Federal Reserve is put in place.
The U.S.A. did not have a dog in the fight when WWI broke out. There was no threat to our freedoms. Our freedoms are only threatened by big government. Travel passports were not required until WWII.
The people most impacted by mandates are the very people who were pursuing the American Dream, without subsidy.
Private-Public partnerships from the WEF have destroyed millions of American Dreams.
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