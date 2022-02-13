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They Changed the Money Because They Dont Like Us
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61 views • February 13, 2022
"canada" ends at the "canada" Manitoba border. They dont like us. justin trudeau said "This country canada belongs to us". Stephen Harper gave quebec nation status in 2006. Look at justin "trudeau" clowning around pretending to be souperman.
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