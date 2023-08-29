Create New Account
GLENN BECK with President Trump: No choice but to "lock them up"
Published 17 hours ago

Trump just told Glenn Beck that he will have no choice but to "lock them up" since they are doing that exact same thing to him.


"The answer is you have no choice because they are doing it to us."


He then goes on at the end of this interview:

"We're going to make America great again. You watch. It's going to happen fast. it's going to happen fast."


Well what do you know, anons. The optics for arrests have become almost too good to be true. What does he mean by it's going to happen fast?


Twitter (https://twitter.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1696657296573767961?s=20)

Keywords
arrestindictmentpresident donald j trump

