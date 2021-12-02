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TeamWhite 2021 No 4: Rittenhouse & other sham trials & S.Africa's Great Traitor FW De Klerk DIES!
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60 views • December 02, 2021
Alex Linder was at his finest in this show.
This was recorded on 18th November 2021. Alex gave updates on a lot of important trials underway. We discussed the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and then the very important Charlottesville trial where Richard Spencer and Cantwell are fighting for their lives, along with some others. It seems Richard Spencer has taken some serious beatings in life and even financially. Cantwell is actually doing a marvellous job fighting back.
Alex and I discuss the Jewish involvement in these trials.
I discuss the recent death, on 11th November 2021, of South Africa's GREAT TRAITOR, FW De Klerk. I talk about my discussions with President PW Botha who preceded FW and was ousted by the dirty duo, FW De Klerk and Pik Botha. We discuss the possibility that FW had his wife Marike murdered. I tell of PW Botha's statements that a Jewish organisation paid FW De Klerk to hand over the country to the Blacks.
We had a lively discussion and will be back on the air soon.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
This was recorded on 18th November 2021. Alex gave updates on a lot of important trials underway. We discussed the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and then the very important Charlottesville trial where Richard Spencer and Cantwell are fighting for their lives, along with some others. It seems Richard Spencer has taken some serious beatings in life and even financially. Cantwell is actually doing a marvellous job fighting back.
Alex and I discuss the Jewish involvement in these trials.
I discuss the recent death, on 11th November 2021, of South Africa's GREAT TRAITOR, FW De Klerk. I talk about my discussions with President PW Botha who preceded FW and was ousted by the dirty duo, FW De Klerk and Pik Botha. We discuss the possibility that FW had his wife Marike murdered. I tell of PW Botha's statements that a Jewish organisation paid FW De Klerk to hand over the country to the Blacks.
We had a lively discussion and will be back on the air soon.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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