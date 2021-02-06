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Best UFO Footage Ever Captured 5 Feb 2021 - EVIL Principalities & Powers On Open Display - [Mirror]
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663 views • February 06, 2021
This is quite possibly the best UFO footage ever recorded. And was apparently recorded as best as I can ascertain on the 5 Feb 2021 on a flight from Chicago. The channel where this footage was taken from is on twitter and the address is https://twitter.com/pemberfoot/status/1357387953475997698
Time is short and the principalities and powers are openly revealing themselves so if you do not know Jesus Christ then the time to do so is right now. John 3:3 Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God. (KJV)
This is the Good News of the Gospel.
The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version
1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
Time is short and the principalities and powers are openly revealing themselves so if you do not know Jesus Christ then the time to do so is right now. John 3:3 Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God. (KJV)
This is the Good News of the Gospel.
The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version
1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
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