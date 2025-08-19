SCIENCE GIRL CAN CONTROL HER PUPIL'S DILATION AND CONSTRICTION 👁 CAN YOU DO IT⁉️

Science girl - This lady can control the pupil’s dilation and constriction — can you do it





AI Overview: The "Science Girl" you're referring to, who can control pupil dilation and constriction, is likely the individual featured in a recent case study. While it was previously thought impossible for humans to directly control their pupils, a 2021 study documented a person who can dilate and constrict their pupils at will. This ability is not a reaction to light or other external factors, but rather a conscious control over the muscles of the iris.





Here's a more detailed explanation:





The Phenomenon:

Some individuals, like the subject in the case study, can consciously control their iris muscles, which directly affect pupil size.





How it works:

This ability is thought to involve flexing or relaxing the muscles in the iris, similar to how one might flex a muscle in their body.





Not a typical response:

Pupil dilation and constriction are usually involuntary responses to light, focus, or

emotional states like fear or arousal. The ability to control these changes at will is rare.





Research:

Scientists have explored the possibility of voluntary pupil control, with some studies investigating whether it can be conditioned through biofeedback.





Implications:

Understanding this phenomenon could provide insights into the workings of the nervous system and potentially have applications in fields like biofeedback and visual perception.





