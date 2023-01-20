Are risk-reluctant parents actually HARMING their kids?

Glenn Beck
Jan 19, 2023
Some parents have decided it’s time to cancel sleepovers. In this clip, Pat and Stu discuss all the reasons why sending your kid away for the night contains too many risks for some families. But, does a lack of risk in children’s lives actually HARM their development into able and free-thinking adults…?
