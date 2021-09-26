WE FOUND THE MAN BEHIND ALL THE TOTALLY WRONG COVID MODELS FT. JORDAN SCHACHTEL

For 18 months, the name Anthony Fauci has been at the forefront of public policy discussions, a mere wave of his hand guiding governments to bad policy after bad policy. But is Fauci really the power player in constructing COVID commandments, or he just the tip of the tin pot iceberg? Investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel joins Liz to reveal who the man with the levers in hand actually is—and how we might be able to hold him accountable.



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The Liz Wheeler Show is a personal, researched, and unapologetic take on how we think about our culture—or what's left of it. This courageous new show shines a floodlight on the shadows cast by the mainstream media, illuminating what they don't want you to see and elucidating their murky motives along the way.