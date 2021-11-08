BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Emergency Over: All EUAs Illegal, One Million 5-11 Year Old's Jabbed in 2 Days
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10274 followers
Follow
17
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
701 views • November 08, 2021
Over the weekend kid-sized needles were injected into the arms of millions of American children after jabs were approved for 5-11 year old's, but is it even legal? Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew to detail how all Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) are medically criminal, and lack real scientific backing.

Mirrored - Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters TV
Keywords
vaxxedstew petersdr jane rubyeuas1 million children
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Framingham Analysis Links Cumulative Health Over Decades to Lower Death Risk

Framingham Analysis Links Cumulative Health Over Decades to Lower Death Risk

Coco Somers
Report Examines Yoga Nidra as Sleep Aid, Cites Studies

Report Examines Yoga Nidra as Sleep Aid, Cites Studies

Iva Greene
How Vitamin K powers clotting, builds bones and protects health

How Vitamin K powers clotting, builds bones and protects health

Ava Grace
Reading Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Review Finds

Reading Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Review Finds

Douglas Harrington
Exercise May Match Common Pain Medications, Major Review Finds

Exercise May Match Common Pain Medications, Major Review Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Reports: Creatine Occurs Naturally in Meat and Fish; Supplements Remain Concentrated Source

Reports: Creatine Occurs Naturally in Meat and Fish; Supplements Remain Concentrated Source

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy