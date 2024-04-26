❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week April 19 - 25, 2024

▪️A few days after Iran's His Promise is True operation, a series of strikes hit Isfahan, where a radar station came under fire. This appeared to be an Israeli response to recent rocket and drone launches.



▪️And in Iraq, an unidentified aircraft struck the Iranian-backed al-Hashd al-Shaabi coalition's base south of Baghdad. A huge crater formed on the site, and nearby hangars were also damaged.



▪️A few days later, the U.S. Air Force bombed the facilities of pro-Iranian militias northwest of Mosul. The rocket launchers, which the Iraqis used to strike the positions of the US Armed Forces in Syria, came under fire.



▪️In northern Iraq, the Turkish army is conducting another operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party in Metina. The Turkish Air Force is striking the positions of Kurdish guerrillas, while commando and special forces are operating on the ground.



▪️Meanwhile, the Turkish military base of Zlikan, located in Nineveh province, came under a rocket attack. The site is periodically targeted by Iranian-backed Shiite groups.



▪️In the border areas in northern Syria, the Turkish army is attacking the facilities of the Kurdish forces. In another shelling of Tell Rifaat neighborhoods, the strike hit the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces, which is not uncommon in those combat conditions.



▪️On the Greater Idlib fronts, government forces continue to use FPV drones on militant positions. The strikes resulted in the elimination of several members of the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group.



