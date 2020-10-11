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First time President Obama’s name is tied to Russian collusion
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38 views • October 11, 2020
Investigative reporter Chuck Ross has spoken out on new declassified documents, which reportedly revealed Hillary Clinton’s efforts to use the Russia probe to distract from her own email scandal. One America's Richard Pollock has more from Washington.
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