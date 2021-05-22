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Forbidden History The Jewish Bolshevik Revolution
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516 views • May 22, 2021
"In Russian Bolshevism we must see the attempt undertaken by the Jews in the twentieth century to achieve world domination. Just as in other epochs they strove to reach the same goal by other, though inwardly related processes. Their endeavor lies profoundly rooted in their essential nature."
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