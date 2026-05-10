STARMAN - DAVID BOWIE

NOTE THE 8 POINTED STAR ! 👽

The origin of the eight-pointed star is unknown, but it is thought to date back to ancient times. The first recorded use of the symbol was by the Babylonians around 3000 BC. They used it as a decorative motif on their pottery and jewelry, but the symbol was also associated with their goddess Ishtar. Ishtar has been equated with the Greek Aphrodite and the Roman Venus.

The eight-pointed star later appeared in Ancient Egypt, where it was associated with the goddess Isis. The number eight was also sacred in ancient Egyptian mythology, due to the nature of the Ogdoad – a group of eight primeval gods. These deities were sometimes represented by octagrams.

The eight-pointed star is also known as the Star of Bethlehem, which is the star that is said to have guided the Three Wise Men to the baby Jesus. In Christian symbolism, the eight points represent the eight beatitudes.