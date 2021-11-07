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Dr. Heiko Khoo VS Prof. Neil Ferguson Nov 2nd at 2021 Annual Sowerby Lecture King's College London
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50 views • November 07, 2021
Dr. Heiko Khoo VS Prof. Neil Ferguson Nov 2nd at 2021 Annual Sowerby Lecture King's College London
Resistance GB
https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/heiko-ferguson:1
Dr. Heiko Khoo VS Prof. Neil Ferguson
Dr. Heiko Khoo challenges Neil Ferguson at the 2021 Annual Sowerby Lecture.
Professor Neil Ferguson (known commonly as 'Professor Lockdown' and a former member of SAGE guilty of advising the government on their criminal policy of unconstitutional lockdowns) is challenged by an attendee at the King's College Sowerby Lecture.
Professor Ferguson was seemingly previously caught breaking the lockdown diktats that he himself advised upon, in order to copulate with another man's wife.
2nd November 2021, London
2021 Annual Sowerby Lecture: Professor Neil Ferguson
King's College London
Resistance GB
https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/heiko-ferguson:1
Dr. Heiko Khoo VS Prof. Neil Ferguson
Dr. Heiko Khoo challenges Neil Ferguson at the 2021 Annual Sowerby Lecture.
Professor Neil Ferguson (known commonly as 'Professor Lockdown' and a former member of SAGE guilty of advising the government on their criminal policy of unconstitutional lockdowns) is challenged by an attendee at the King's College Sowerby Lecture.
Professor Ferguson was seemingly previously caught breaking the lockdown diktats that he himself advised upon, in order to copulate with another man's wife.
2nd November 2021, London
2021 Annual Sowerby Lecture: Professor Neil Ferguson
King's College London
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