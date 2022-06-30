Silent War Ep. 6231: Mandate BLOCKED (again), Arkancide in J6, Zelenko in ICU, Disney is DYING!

In this episode of The Silent War:Federal Vaccine Mandate Blocked Again as Appeals Court Dissolves Earlier Ruling.





Explosive Whistleblower Documents Support Missouri AG and Gateway Pundit’s Lawsuit Against Biden Regime’s Conspiring with Big Tech to Censor Free Speech.





Joe Biden Wired Hunter Biden $100,000 and a Portion Was Used to Pay For Russian Hookers – Video of Hunter Verbally Abusing a Hooker!





While at G7, Biden Announces Plan for Massive Vaccine Plant: ‘Hundreds of Millions of Doses Annually’ for Covid-19.





Shocking Footage From Disney Reveals Upcoming Transgender Character Saying ‘Men Have Periods Too’ (Video).





Get Woke, Go Broke: Hollywood Is Dying And They Deserve It.





Fmr. Senate Sgt-At-Arms Michael Stenger Dies Ahead Of Last-Minute J6 Hearing.





More Than 900 Cases Of Hepatitis Of Unknown Origin Reported In Children, WHO Says.





Cassidy Hutchinson ALSO Lied about Handwritten Note in Testimony — And Liz Cheney KNEW IT WAS A FALSE because the Actual Author of the Note Testified It Was His!





Kash Patel Drops Another Truth Bomb — WRECKS Liz Cheney’s Jan 6 Committee and FALLEN STAR Witness Cassidy Hutchinson.





Dr. Zev Zelenko Who Saved Thousands of Lives During the COVID Pandemic Is in Critical Condition – Transferred to ICU.









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