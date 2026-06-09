Truth and Righteousness

Most of Chrisitianity is in a Lukewarm state, falling away from faith in Jesus, uniting with the world and the devil in fear as the devil forge the path to his satanic one world religion. Tribulation is the path to heaven. If you cannot see that then the devil has a person exactly where he wants them as the god of this world.





The devil in his efforts to be worshipped as God did not leave angels in heaven alone who choose to remain faithful to God. He warred against them. How much easier is it for the devil to war against anyone that should live godly in Christ on earth? From Abel to the coming of Christ; everyone will know the cost associated with trying to remain faithful to God in satan's kingdom.