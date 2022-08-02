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MAAP Real Talk Show. MAAP REAL Productions: Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Jim Lamon for his last big event of the U.S. Senate Republican Primary! Jim Lamon + Brandon Judd + Jeff DeWitt + Kevin Jackson + Anthony Kern + Angel Moms Marian Mendoza + Valerie Turley About this recorded event Jim Lamon for the final rally of his primary campaign as he gears up to clinch the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate and defeat Mark Kelly! Address: 16040 North 59th Avenue, Glendale, Arizona 85306 Doors opened at 6:00 PM. The rally did start at 6:30 PM, and it did last until 8:00 PM. Thank you all for your support. Now let’s fire Mark Kelly and take this country back! Jim Lamon for U.S. Senate Election Eve Rally. MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022 Producer Director Host George Nemeh