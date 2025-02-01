BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bases 140 Dana Louise Part 3 - The Secret File
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
262 followers
0
80 views • 3 months ago

Dana Louise aged at only nine years old, was awarded a Red Rose by Pat Nixon, in a special one to one ceromony. These elements of her story, and book "It's Gonna Sound Weird", are covered in Parts 1 and 2.

  Dana had no idea this was due to her late father's Secret work, and her involvment in the SSP. Thisn was after she was given an impeccably kept secret folder, packed with images, documents and contact prints, involving a prominent  politician with her late father, and her father's SECRET classification.

Dana was saved from going to Montauk, by her father.

This is a long interview, which also features aspects of how Deep State is in our Minds, and how Google know what we think.

Keywords
spacesecretsspmind hacking
