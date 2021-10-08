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Are You on the Narrow Path? Don’t Believe a False Gospel
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42 views • October 08, 2021
In Matthew 7, Jesus warns us that the path that leads to salvation is narrow, and the gate is small. There is only one gospel, and only one way to the Father, and that is through Jesus Christ.
But so many have been deceived by a different gospel — a different Jesus. There are many false gospels being preached in America and throughout the world, from the new age gospel, to the prosperity gospel, to the social justice warrior gospel; but there is only one gospel that has the power to save.
Today we are going to tackle the false gospels of this age and draw the line in the sand. Jesus said he is the way, the truth, and the life. Make sure you are on that narrow road today … make sure you have put your trust and hope in the only gospel that has the power to save your eternal soul.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
But so many have been deceived by a different gospel — a different Jesus. There are many false gospels being preached in America and throughout the world, from the new age gospel, to the prosperity gospel, to the social justice warrior gospel; but there is only one gospel that has the power to save.
Today we are going to tackle the false gospels of this age and draw the line in the sand. Jesus said he is the way, the truth, and the life. Make sure you are on that narrow road today … make sure you have put your trust and hope in the only gospel that has the power to save your eternal soul.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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