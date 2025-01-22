Binder - YOU MUST CLEAN! Neutralize Toxins, Kill Parasites & Clean The Gut

https://uthrivelabs.com/Binder_p_55.html



Binding is an absolutely essential part of the detoxification process. Incidentally it should also be your STARTING POINT FOR ANY DETOX. As your body pulls out heavy metals, forever chemicals, microplastics, etc. from cells/organs these toxins need to be escorted out via the gut & bowel. This is also true if you are engaging in a parasite protocol; the die off of parasites releases extreme amounts of toxicity! If left to roam free, toxins wreak havoc and can make you (temporarily) quite sick (called a Herxheimer reaction). If (unlike us) you went to an allopathic medical doctor they would diagnose these symptoms as some terrible sounding disease and probably prescribe you antibiotics or worse causing even more confusion and further health complications (also hiding the actual issue). The solution to most issues is quite simple, clean your gut & neutralize toxins therin. A fact underappreciated by medical experts is that 80%+ of your immune system resides in the gut, this IS your gut microbiome. Do not wipe it out with antibiotics unless absolutely necessary! Much like everything else, your gut/immune system needs to be maintained from time-to-time. Binding, salt flushing, laxative teas, and probiotics help serve this function. Do this properly and you may find that the scary gut-related diseases you thought you had just go away. Much like the rest of the uThrive tools, our Binder is uncompromising and works well regardless the toxicity that you are concerned about. We get them all! Comprised of FOUR powerful food-grade, organic binders you can easily bind/remove all sorts of toxic junk that may be roaming around in your gut. Just add 1 scoop to distilled water and drink!