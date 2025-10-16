They're Calling the Bluff: The Silver Short Squeeze of 2025 Explained

The paper silver market is imploding. In this urgent GFR broadcast, Bill Armor from Genesis Gold Group provides a layman's terms breakdown of the historic "backwardation" event happening right now—and what it means for your wealth.





For decades, the price of silver has been suppressed by a paper trading system with 300+ paper ounces for every physical ounce. That system is now breaking. This episode will help you understand:





The "House of Cards": How central banks, bullion banks, and the COMEX created a leveraged system built on trust that is now collapsing.





The $2 Divergence: What it means when it's cheaper to buy a promise of silver in the future than to own it today.





Your Financial Survival: Why owning physical silver and gold in your own possession is the only way to protect yourself from the coming bank instability.





The Path Forward: Realistic price targets and the timeline for this financial reckoning.





Don't get caught holding paper promises. Get the truth and the tools to secure your financial sovereignty.





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨









Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





This program and ( https://wealthcoachuniversity.com/ ) is operated by JMC Broadcasting. The information, products, and services made available are provided for informational and educational purposes only. The modules and consultations offered constitute financial consulting and coaching only. Neither the Company nor John Michael Chambers is registered or licensed as a financial advisor. We do not provide any investment advice or financial management services, and we do not sell investments, insurance products, precious metals, or any investment vehicles.

By using the Site, you acknowledge and agree to the following: Certain products and services offered on the Site involve you voluntarily participating in a process of financial coaching and guidance. You understand that coaching is a collaborative process, designed to encourage, support, challenge, inspire, and assist you in meeting your goals. We cannot and do not guarantee you any specific result or outcome.





We may refer you to a Resource Network of various financial, insurance, and precious metals professionals. It is solely your choice to consult with or work with any individual or firm. We cannot guarantee and are not responsible for the outcomes that may result from your dealings with any person or entity that you choose to engage. You are advised to seek investment, tax and legal advice from licensed professionals.









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/