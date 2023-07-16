Create New Account
FULL SPEECH: Tucker Carlson at Turning Point Action Conference - 7⧸15⧸23
Prevent Global Genocide
Tucker Carlson's full speech at the Turning Point Action Conference. He hilariously touches on the state of America, politicians, elections, Jan 6th, COVID, censorship, thought crimes, the pursuit of truth, Joe Biden, cocaine found in the White House, and Ukraine.


Turning Point Action: https://www.tpaction.com/

censorshipcurrent eventspoliticsamericarussiatruthtucker carlsonwarpoliticiansmike pencehumorukrainespeechactionconferencestolen electionsthought crimesturning pointcovidj6

