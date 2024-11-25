CTP HappyNovDecJanHolidays episodes lead-in VideoEdit 16s

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hey Gang - #HappyHolidays - and NO, I have ZERO ISSUE with saying Happy #Holidays rather than #MerryChristmas all the time (know your Audience, as saying goes, where I KNOW that I am surrounded by fellow #Christians I will say Merry Christmas, otherwise #HappyHolidays) cuz I am #Christian and know #HUBRIS (making everything, all the time, and only about ME/MINE) A Sin and there are indeed MANY #HOLIDAYS we are all Celebrating this time of Year!!!!