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NIGHT SHADOWS 07132022 -- Time Travel, Thunder Moon, Biden and Earthquakes in Israel
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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393 views • July 14, 2022

So here we are coming up on a SUPER THUNDER MOON on the rise - is it a BAD MOON RISING? Is it a marker for the Church? Then we have Biden over in Israel today in the quest to divide Israel and Jerusalem, Russian Satan 2 goes into production, WHO & CDC going after all people to get the "jab" and become a non-human hybrid, new wave coming, more lockdowns for fall - warnings for nuke attack in NYC, military insurgency across border continue, earth changes abound and so it goes in the matrix of evil and most are sound asleep - so what else is new?


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