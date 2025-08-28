Sega Ages 2500 Series Vol. 27: Panzer Dragoon (2006, Playstation 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
anzer Dragoon is a shoot'em up and rail shooter originally developed by Sega for the Saturn. The game was also released for PC. It was ported to the Playstation 2 by Land Ho!. and published by Sega in Taiwan and Japan.
The PS2 port contains the original Saturn port and an arrange mode which features improved graphics and some extra options.