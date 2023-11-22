John Podesta's Friend and Pizzagate Debunker Caught Raping Babies

A mainstream journalist and close friend of John Podesta, who bragged about “debunking” Pizzagate, has been arrested on a slew of sickening child sex charges.

Slade Sohmer, editor-in-chief at The Recount and friend of former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, was arrested last month for raping multiple toddlers and babies.

Despite the mainstream media claiming that Pizzagate is nothing but a debunked “conspiracy theory”, numerous mainstream journalists and figures connected to elite pedophiles have been arrested in recent times for the very crime they supposedly “debunked.”

The mainstream media are desperate to cover up this news, so we are here to fill you in with all the details.

