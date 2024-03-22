Google has changed the definition of bloodbath in its search engine, contravening the fact that Google Gemini stated that they get their definition from Merriam-Webster who still have the old, informal definition listed, as well as DuckDuckGo, which still keeps it as a descriptor of economic devastation. It's completely Orwellian, it's a subtle move to change the votes of the public. Google has turned into an evil company. #google #bloodbath #deepstate #trump

