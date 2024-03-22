Create New Account
Google's New Election Interference Scheme is an Orwellian BLOODBATH
Google has changed the definition of bloodbath in its search engine, contravening the fact that Google Gemini stated that they get their definition from Merriam-Webster who still have the old, informal definition listed, as well as DuckDuckGo, which still keeps it as a descriptor of economic devastation. It's completely Orwellian, it's a subtle move to change the votes of the public. Google has turned into an evil company. #google #bloodbath #deepstate #trump

