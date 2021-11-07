Back to Wuhan - They didn't isolate the Covid-19 virus - NBC NEWS

As some user under moniker "Super Chicken" wrote:

"The truth is the bug has not been isolated. Koch postulates have not been applied and the alleged testing to identify the alleged virus, which may not even be the cause, is wrong more often than right."



Koch’s postulates are the following:

* The microorganism must be found in abundance in all organisms suffering from the disease, but should not be found in healthy organisms.

* The microorganism must be isolated from a diseased organism and grown in pure culture.

* The cultured microorganism should cause disease when introduced into a healthy organism.

* The microorganism must be reisolated from the inoculated, diseased experimental host and identified as being identical to the original specific causative agent.



Note regarding correlation between particles in our body and diseases: Correlation is not causation. Meaning that just because two things correlate does not necessarily mean that one causes the other. Correlations between two things can be caused by a third factor that affects both of them. Like when toxins in the body are forcing body's immune responses to get rid of toxicity, resulting in a process called disease.



See also "Koch’s Postulates are NOT fulfilled for COVID-19 disease! = inaccurate test results, dubious vaccine!" video.