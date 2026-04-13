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Mike Flood’s Fake News Channel Nebraska: The Congressman Who Seeded the Lie, Then Watched His Colleagues Amplify the Fraud Across the State
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
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Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood owns News Channel Nebraska, which provided initial video of a January 2026 high school protest incident in Fremont. Several state politicians referenced or reposted the network’s content in public statements about the event involving a student and vehicle. The situation raises questions about media ownership by elected officials and information flow during local controversies.

Read the article at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/mike-floods-fake-news-channel-nebraska

#MikeFlood #NewsChannelNebraska #FremontProtest #NebraskaPolitics #MediaOwnership

Keywords
mike floodnebraska politicians statementsfremont high school incidentcoordinated political responsenews channel nebraskamedia conflict of interestrural news coveragecongressional media ownershipprotest video distributionnebraska immigration debate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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