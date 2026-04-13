Mike Flood’s Fake News Channel Nebraska: The Congressman Who Seeded the Lie, Then Watched His Colleagues Amplify the Fraud Across the State

Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood owns News Channel Nebraska, which provided initial video of a January 2026 high school protest incident in Fremont. Several state politicians referenced or reposted the network’s content in public statements about the event involving a student and vehicle. The situation raises questions about media ownership by elected officials and information flow during local controversies.

Read the article at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/mike-floods-fake-news-channel-nebraska

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