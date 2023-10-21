Create New Account
Pea & Quinoa Soup
Food Ranger Alice

Pea & Quinoa Soup 

1/2 cup Organic Quinoa (rinsed and cooked)
1 medium onion, chopped
2.5 cups vegetable broth
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp black pepper


In a large saucepan, sauté onion in oil. Stir in peas and vegetable broth, bring to boil until peas are tender.
Puree soup using a blender. Put soup back in a saucepan, stir in quinoa, pepper, and salt.
Serve in a bowl with toppings of your choice. 


Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


