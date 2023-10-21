Pea & Quinoa Soup

1 medium onion, chopped

2.5 cups vegetable broth

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper





In a large saucepan, sauté onion in oil. Stir in peas and vegetable broth, bring to boil until peas are tender.

Puree soup using a blender. Put soup back in a saucepan, stir in quinoa, pepper, and salt.

Serve in a bowl with toppings of your choice.





