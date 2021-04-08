Herbal Medicine Deep in the Amazon? You bet!

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Have you ever wondered why herbal medicine has been used for thousands of years in virtually every part of the world? In this clip, “Amazon” John Easterling tells the incredible story of his near-death experience.... And how he discovered the power of herbal medicine deep in the Amazonian jungle. Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn why natural, herbal medicine may be your best bet for fighting – and fighting off – disease.