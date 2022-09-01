Reawaken America New York City: Resistance Chicks & James Grundvig

Join us this week as we interview James Grundvig author, investigative journalist, show host for "Unrestricted Truths,' and editor-in-chief at AMP News for American Media Periscope. James has been exposing deception and evil going back to when his son came down with autism after getting a vaccine injection at age 3. This event changed his life and transformed him into a truth teller starting with telling people about the harm being done through the drug industry to worldwide issues.https://americanmediaperiscope.com/james-grundvig-unrestricted-truths/

Reawakening Tour vs The Great Reset NY Reawaken America Tour Info, https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

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