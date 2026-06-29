Iran's Strategy: Winning Through Economic Pressure, an interview with Brandon Weichert

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Victory isn't always measured on the battlefield. Sometimes the greatest leverage comes from disrupting trade, raising costs, and forcing economic strain. This discussion reveals how strategic pressure can reshape global power without direct military dominance.
#EconomicWarfare #Geopolitics #GlobalTrade #Energy #MiddleEast #Strategy
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6:42End Screen