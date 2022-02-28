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Fox spreads NWO message from Ukraine
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111 views • February 28, 2022
Good to know Ukraine and FOX stand with NWO. Lots of good people on fox for freedom, the other half are far Left Wing Democrats. Don't forget who called AZ for Biden FIRST. DON'T TRUST FOX, look who owns them!
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