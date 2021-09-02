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It's the COVID-19 Hospital Protocols of Remdesivir and Midazolam That Are Killing Patients!!!
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31 views • September 02, 2021
Learn More About the SGT Report By Visiting: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bijPYbqBH5LX/
Chilling Truth Behind the Eerie Secret Tunnel Network Designed by Walt Disney
Chilling Truth Behind the Eerie Secret Tunnel Network Designed by Walt Disney
Zen Herald
30 Odd Hells Angels Rules, #10 is Mandatory
30 Odd Hells Angels Rules, #10 is Mandatory
Maternity Week
Rumble — General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
FINAL CONFERENCE DATE ANNOUNCED
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
1. 0 Tickets Remaining for Grand Rapids, MI
2. 248 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
3. 896 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
4. December Dallas (Final Location) Tickets Are NOW ON SALE!!!
ONLY 4 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
Learn How to Fight Back Against the Wealth Destroying Inflation: www.BH-PM.com
Text Clay Clark's Gold and Silver Buyer Choice (Andrew Sorchini) Today At:
310-433-3524
Support Mike Lindell's Fight Against Election Fraud and Censorship and Save Up to 65% off of Your My Pillow Products Today by Using Promo Code “Clay” When Checking Out At www.MyPillow.com
Listen to Clay Clark’s Thrivetime Show Business School without the BS Today At:
https://rumble.com/c/ThrivetimeShow
The 100% Affordable and Effective Treatments Include:
Ivermectin
Budesonide Administered with a Nebulizer
Hydroxychloroquine
Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.BudesonsideWorks.com
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.synergyhealthdpc.com/
Learn More About Remdesivir and Midazolam:
Remdesivir 101 -
https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Midazolam 101 - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/02/nhs-staff-ordered-to-overdose-patients-with-midazolam-for-covid19/
How to Get the Hospitals to Administer the Proven Treatments:
https://rumble.com/vkyz0m-covid-19-treatments-is-the-hospital-denying-you-the-100-effective-covid-19-.html
12 And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves,
13 And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.
Revelation 18:23 - "And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived."
Clay Clark & Attorney Thomas Renz return to SGT Report to expose the satanic plan to "vaccinate" the global population with a secret concoction that is literal…
Chilling Truth Behind the Eerie Secret Tunnel Network Designed by Walt Disney
Chilling Truth Behind the Eerie Secret Tunnel Network Designed by Walt Disney
Zen Herald
30 Odd Hells Angels Rules, #10 is Mandatory
30 Odd Hells Angels Rules, #10 is Mandatory
Maternity Week
Rumble — General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
FINAL CONFERENCE DATE ANNOUNCED
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
1. 0 Tickets Remaining for Grand Rapids, MI
2. 248 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
3. 896 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
4. December Dallas (Final Location) Tickets Are NOW ON SALE!!!
ONLY 4 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
Learn How to Fight Back Against the Wealth Destroying Inflation: www.BH-PM.com
Text Clay Clark's Gold and Silver Buyer Choice (Andrew Sorchini) Today At:
310-433-3524
Support Mike Lindell's Fight Against Election Fraud and Censorship and Save Up to 65% off of Your My Pillow Products Today by Using Promo Code “Clay” When Checking Out At www.MyPillow.com
Listen to Clay Clark’s Thrivetime Show Business School without the BS Today At:
https://rumble.com/c/ThrivetimeShow
The 100% Affordable and Effective Treatments Include:
Ivermectin
Budesonide Administered with a Nebulizer
Hydroxychloroquine
Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.BudesonsideWorks.com
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.synergyhealthdpc.com/
Learn More About Remdesivir and Midazolam:
Remdesivir 101 -
https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Midazolam 101 - https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/02/nhs-staff-ordered-to-overdose-patients-with-midazolam-for-covid19/
How to Get the Hospitals to Administer the Proven Treatments:
https://rumble.com/vkyz0m-covid-19-treatments-is-the-hospital-denying-you-the-100-effective-covid-19-.html
12 And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves,
13 And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.
Revelation 18:23 - "And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived."
Clay Clark & Attorney Thomas Renz return to SGT Report to expose the satanic plan to "vaccinate" the global population with a secret concoction that is literal…
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