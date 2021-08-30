TRANSFORMING AMERICA WITH TRUMP ! ... ITS OUR TIME TO FIGHT BACK! by CHIC GREEK GEEK

READ FULL DESCRIPTION for how to Share on Social Media & not get CENSORED!!!!!!! ... Fan made film: President Trump "appears" to have left office but has he left us behind?... Are we waiting to be saved?... Turn our fears and anger into action Patriots! Its Up To Us To Save America. Now, we are learning to fight back for our Liberty. Enjoy the journey through the battles to VICTORY and never ever let America and our Freedoms be stolen from us again!...

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AGAIN!!!!



... TO SHARE THIS VIDEO ON SOCIAL MEDIA POST THE LINK WITH A SPACE JUST BEFORE THE [ .COM ] AND TELL YOUR FRIENDS TO REMOVE THE SPACE TO LINK OVER AND WATCH THE VIDEO. This video if fully linked on FB, Twit or Instagram may be censored so putting a space at the end of the link will insure your friends will get the link in your post.



CREATED AND EDITED BY THIS CHANNEL aka CHIC GREEK GEEK

Credits to:

"SILENT RUNNING" song by Mike and The Mechanics

"AS LONG AS THERE IS LOVE" song by Russ Taff

Music Video "Silent Running" created by Justin Bellucci

Video clips by @HatsTruth,

'TRANSFORMERS DARK OF THE MOON' movie clips under Fair Use Act



This video is made for entertainment inspirational purposes only under the Fair Use Act. . Not for Monetization. FEEL FREE TO USE MY VIDEO AS A MIRROR ON YOUR CHANNEL. Just GIVE ME CREDIT. THANKS

God Bless Patriots Worldwide.