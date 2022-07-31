Dr. Fauci explains why you need MORE shots

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Tyler Fischer
Feb 16, 2022
Sign my mailer to see me perform near YOU: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf9XBZrcl4SG8BTyKN-ms9xVpKfxvFl4UFjRnMCSjeHBCnGiA/viewform?c=0&w=1
Boost your health naturally at https://choq.com (use code TYLER35 for 35% off!) See my Florida Shows: http://www.tylerfischer.com/txshows Help support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/TylerTalks Follow on ALL social: @TyTheFisch (type in the full handle cause I am shadow banned!) Get a personalized video: http://cameo/com/tythefisch For business inquires: [email protected] video inspired by Malcolm NicollShow less