New “Spinning Circle Of Death” Footage - 5G + Vaccines 💉👀 (November 2022)

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Here is recent footage of a guy having one of those “attacks” while driving.
These people look over their shoulder as if they see something, they raise one arm, then their body starts turning in a circle, followed by convulsions and sudden death.
(The incident took place on November 3, 2022 while going towards Karaikal from Ambagarattur. The truck ended up crashing into a roadside shop.)
In my opinion I think they are “nuking” the vaccinated through their smart phones using 5G. In most of these strange videos the victims are always holding their phone.
Source @covidbc